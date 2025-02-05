DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 873 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in DexCom by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 10.2% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.41.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

