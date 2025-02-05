Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DT opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

