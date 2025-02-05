DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,974 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,923.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,708 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $113.17.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.