DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 304,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.