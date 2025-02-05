Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Trimmed by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 794.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $383.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $239.04 and a one year high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.25.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

