DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.72 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.68.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. The trade was a 3.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,624.56. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

