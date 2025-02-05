Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 292 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

