Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.