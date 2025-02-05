Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 11.4% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 59,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

