Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $264,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after buying an additional 884,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,546,000 after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,660,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,807,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $272.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.80. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $225.36 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

