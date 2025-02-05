Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 10.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,434 shares of company stock valued at $785,137 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

