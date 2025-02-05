KBC Group NV Has $226,000 Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,585,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,451,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

AL opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.