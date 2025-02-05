Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,819 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 261,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $10,197,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,744,613.10. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

