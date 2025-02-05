Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

