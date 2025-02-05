Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,030,000 after buying an additional 2,137,948 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,482,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,828,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,002,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,895,000 after acquiring an additional 158,757 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Veritas raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

