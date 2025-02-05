Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $203.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.92. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.92 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.