Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $239.11. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.62.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.