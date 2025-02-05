Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $115,000 in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 684.70 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

