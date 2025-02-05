Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 261,025.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,660,000 after purchasing an additional 738,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,291 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 600,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 214,535 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $295.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.37. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

