Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $315.46 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.18.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

