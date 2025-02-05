Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.7 %

TRI stock opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

