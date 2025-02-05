Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 158 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in First Solar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 802.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.88 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.86 and its 200-day moving average is $205.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.