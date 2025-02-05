Avantor (AVTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. Avantor has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.