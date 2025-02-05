Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,608 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 62,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.