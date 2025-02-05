Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 252,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,833.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 215,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.