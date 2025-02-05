Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $3,368,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

