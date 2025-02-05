MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.