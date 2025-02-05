Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,410 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,448 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 520.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,509,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,405 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,301,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,956,000 after acquiring an additional 892,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after acquiring an additional 777,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

XEL stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

