Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 72 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.67.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.4 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $415.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

