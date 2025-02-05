Caprock Group LLC Buys New Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 122.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 490,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NXE opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.94. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

