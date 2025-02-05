AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.36.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

