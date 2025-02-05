Caprock Group LLC Lowers Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Caprock Group LLC cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

