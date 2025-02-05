DLK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DLK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.36.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

