Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Snap-on were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $19,291,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 220.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $830,586.54. This trade represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,192 shares of company stock worth $11,400,978 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $356.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.06%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

