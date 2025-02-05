Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average is $199.36. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

