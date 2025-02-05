Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

