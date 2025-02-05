Caprock Group LLC Has $635,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after buying an additional 2,229,220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after buying an additional 1,463,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

