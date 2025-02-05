iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period.

Shares of XJH stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

