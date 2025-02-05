Caprock Group LLC Purchases 6,725 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,938,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 583,519 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 811,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 212,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 178,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SK Telecom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SKM opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

