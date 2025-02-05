Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,349 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

