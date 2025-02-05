2,662 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,178.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $263.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $219.89 and a 1 year high of $280.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

