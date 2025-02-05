Caprock Group LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after buying an additional 308,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,433,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after buying an additional 4,558,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after buying an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

