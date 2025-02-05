Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.36.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

