Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

