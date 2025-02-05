Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $330,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

