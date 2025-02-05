Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.