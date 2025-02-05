Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 41,914 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ADT by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941,509 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $223,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after buying an additional 1,543,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,649,347 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 518,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ADT by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 457,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in ADT by 220.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 566,077 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 389,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.50.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.