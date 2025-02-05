Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

