Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,049 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,737,000 after buying an additional 438,424 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $48,442,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 878,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,295,000 after acquiring an additional 424,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 365,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.22.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 150.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

