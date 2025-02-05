AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $212.00 to $214.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $189.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $335.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.84 and its 200 day moving average is $185.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.